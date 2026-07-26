The NCB in Mumbai seized 10.990 kgs of ephedrine destined for New Zealand and arrested a key associate from Chennai. The international trafficking network used forged documents and concealed the drugs in courier parcels within floor mats and bedsheets.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai seized 10.990 kgs of ephedrine, which were destined for New Zealand and one key drug associate was arrested from Tamil Nadu's Chennai in connection with an international trafficking network case, an official press release stated.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Mumbai intercepted three courier parcels on July 21 and July 25, which were destined to New Zealand. A total of 10.990 kgs of Ephedrine was seized, and one key drug associate named S Hameed was arrested in connection with the case.

International Trafficking Network Uncovered

NCB Mumbai was actively working on an international Ephedrine trafficking network which was operating from Chennai and had been using forged documents for booking international couriers to foreign countries, a release added.

In an effort to mislead the drug law enforcement agencies, the drug associates used to travel to multiple cities like Mumbai and Pune for booking the courier parcels.

Details of the Seizure

As per the release, on July 21, credible information was developed which led to identification of two courier parcels suspected to be concealing Ephedrine destined to New Zealand. Accordingly, NCB Mumbai intercepted the two suspected parcels at Courier in Mumbai.

When opened, both the parcels were found to be containing floor mats. On closer examination, the mats were found to be concealing 07 kgs of Ephedrine guilefully concealed between layers of mats and cloth rolls.

Arrest Made in Chennai

The official said in a release that when the documents attached with the courier were verified, they were found to be fake. During the investigation, the trail was traced to a suspect based in the Triplicane area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The follow-up investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his premises. During the search of the premises, one drug associate, the accused, was apprehended along with incriminating articles like packing materials, a digital weighing machine, heat sealing machines, plastic bags and documents like forged ID cards and digital gadgets.

Accordingly, Hameed was arrested on July 23 and brought to Mumbai.

Further Interception Following Interrogation

During interrogation, S.Hameed disclosed about another courier parcel which was in transit to New Zealand. The follow-up action led to interception of this courier parcel in Distt-Kalyan in Maharashtra on July 25.

"When this courier parcel was opened and examined, a similar modus operandi was noted wherein 3.990 kgs of Ephedrine was concealed among layers of bedsheets and photo frames. Being a Controlled Substance which are misused to manufacture other illegal drugs, the source of the Ephedrine is being traced along with apprehension of other drug associates," Mumbai NCB said in a release.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)