The NCB has secured two major convictions. Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to 12 years for smuggling nearly 6 kg of heroin at the Indo-Pak border. In a separate case, Azad received a 10-year sentence for possessing 2.7 kg of charas.

Trafficker gets 12 years in Indo-Pak border heroin case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, has secured the conviction of a drug trafficker in the 2021 heroin seizure from the Indo-Pakistan border area, said the agency in a press release.

In a significant judgment reinforcing the crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, a Special NDPS Court, Fazilka, has convicted Gurpreet Singh alias Mangal, resident of Village Kotha in Punjab's Fazilka, on November 7 and sentenced him to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The case pertains to the seizure of 5.958 kg of heroin on April 14, 2021, from the border area near BOP Lakha Asli, Fazilka, Punjab, by NCB Amritsar in coordination with the BSF. The heroin was recovered from Gurpreet Singh, who was apprehended near the Indo-Pakistan border while attempting to receive the smuggled consignment. After a thorough investigation and trial, the Court found Gurpreet Singh guilty and held that he was in conscious possession of a commercial quantity of heroin, in violation of the NDPS Act. This conviction underscores NCB's sustained efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking and bring offenders to justice.

10-year sentence in UP charas seizure case

Meanwhile, in another significant judgment, a Special NDPS Court, Barabanki, has sentenced an accused, Azad, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 Lakh under Section 08/20 of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with the seizure of 2.7 Kg Charas, said NCB.

The case dates back to November 18, 2022, when, acting on specific intelligence, the NCB Lucknow Zonal Unit intercepted the accused, Azad, from a spot near District Mahila Hospital, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered 2.7 Kg of Charas from his possession. Subsequently, he was arrested.

After a thorough investigation, a formal complaint was filed before the Court on May 12, 2023. The trial involved the examination of four prosecution witnesses, culminating in a conviction on November 5, 2025. This successful prosecution is a significant milestone in the Bureau's mission against drug trafficking and reaffirms NCB's commitment to safeguarding society from the menace of narcotics.

NCB reports 219 convictions in 2025

The Narcotics Control Bureau has achieved convictions of 219 drug traffickers in 103 NDPS cases in 2025 (till October). (ANI)