Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over an alleged fabricated forensic report in a viral video case. Gurugram Police arrested two accused who allegedly received Rs 10 lakh to create the fraudulent report.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged attempt to fabricate a forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to him and said it is unfortunate that "something like this was done to hide one's own faults".

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"Someone had given an application that a report has come from a laboratory. All the details were obtained. Some facts came to light. It is unfortunate that something like this was done to hide one's own faults," he said, answering queries on Bhagwant Mann's purported video allegedly showing desecration of Sikh Guru photos by him. Earlier in the day, Saini visited and paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib Rodewal in Patiala, where he spoke about the legacy and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus. "They sacrificed their life to protect their faith...their sacrifices were not for an individual but for the entire humankind," he said.

Sirsa Demands Bhagwant Mann's Arrest

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday called for Bhagwant Mann's arrest. "Arvind Kejriwal also remained silent, and today the arrests and case filed against those who provided this forensic report were made...The way such a grave sin has been committed, and the attempt to suppress it with the help of money and the police, has been challenged. Sikh authorities, the dignity of Sikhs, and the sentiments of Sikhs have been challenged...When will a case be filed against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann? When will Bhagwant Mann be arrested in this case?" Sirsa asked.

Two Arrested for Fabricating Report

Gurugram Police on Tuesday apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

According to the police officials, the accused allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video.ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday that Gurgaon Police received a complaint. "We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

"They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert," he added. (ANI)