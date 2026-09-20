Naxal commander Brijesh Ganjhu, with a Rs 30 lakh bounty, was killed in a police encounter in Varanasi. UP DGP Rajeev Krishna stated the action aligns with the state's 'zero-tolerance policy' towards criminals and mafia.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said that the state's "zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and the mafia is well known" after Naxal commander Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh, chief of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), was killed in a police encounter.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Rajeev Krishna said that the Naxal commander carried a total bounty of Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh announced by other states and Rs 5 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "This morning, a police encounter took place with a Naxal commander who carried a total bounty of Rs 30 lakh, comprising Rs 25 lakh announced by other states and Rs 5 lakh by the NIA, resulting in his death," the UP DGP said.

Highlighting the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police against criminals and mafias, Krishna said that legal proceedings were being carried out continuously under the state's zero-tolerance policy. "The Uttar Pradesh Police's zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and the mafia is well known. Legal action is continuously being taken against these criminals under this policy, and this operation was carried out as part of that ongoing effort," he added.

Details of the Encounter

The police action against Ganjhu was part of the ongoing operations against wanted criminals and extremist elements, according to officials. A wanted Naxal commander from Jharkhand, Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, carrying a reward of Rs 30 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Varanasi on Sunday morning, ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash said, "Today, on September 20, at 4:00 am, acting on confidential information, the UP ATS attempted to intercept a motorcyclist in the Ramnagar police station area of Banaras. Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist opened fire on the ATS team. He was killed in retaliatory fire."

Identity and Background

The ADG said the deceased was identified as Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, son of Panchu Ganjhu and a resident of Jharkhand's Chatra. According to police, Ganjhu was the chief of the banned Jharkhand-based outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case.

The encounter took place in the early hours of Sunday when Ganjhu, along with an associate, was travelling on a motorcycle from Tengra Mor towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar in Varanasi, according to Vipin Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), UP ATS. (ANI)