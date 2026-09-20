Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Rahul Gandhi for mimicking PM Modi, suggesting he become a stand-up comedian. Other BJP leaders also criticized the act, while Congress defended it as 'mimicry and nothing else'.

Fadnavis suggests 'stand-up comedy' for Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” event in Indore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday suggested that the Leader of Opposition should consider taking up "stand-up comedy" as a profession, quipping that he has already rendered his political party "unemployed." Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "I feel this is the only job left for Rahul Gandhi now. If Rahul Gandhi takes up the profession of a stand-up comedian and does mimicry there, he could secure very good employment. As for his political party, he has already rendered it unemployed."

'Sheer immaturity': Bihar BJP chief slams Gandhi

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "displaying sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency" following remarks allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Saraogi emphasised that such conduct is unacceptable in public life and described it as an act of indecency, particularly coming from a person holding the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. “The manner in which Rahul Gandhi insulted the mother of the Prime Minister, including the antics he displayed on stage, reflects sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency. Civilised society and the people of this country can never accept such behaviour," he said.

Congress defends mimicry, cites PM Modi's past remarks

However, Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Sunday defended Rahul Gandhi’s actions, saying that the act was "mimicry and nothing else" and alleging that the "real insult" was the remarks made by PM Modi about Sonia Gandhi. "I have seen that video; I do not find anything objectionable in it. If a person is doing mimicry, BJP leaders should have enough wisdom to understand what mimicry means," Alvi told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi was only smiling and laughing, but Rahul Gandhi was not laughing alone. The entire crowd was laughing, especially the women who were present there. If a woman is being insulted, will women also laugh?" he added.

"The BJP should remember the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sonia Gandhi, adding that those remarks amounted to an insult. Insult is what the Prime Minister said about Sonia ji. This is mimicry and nothing else," he said.

The political firestorm erupted following the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program, where Gandhi, alongside stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, shared stage remarks and mimicked gestures that critics argue unmistakably mocked the Prime Minister and his late mother. (ANI)