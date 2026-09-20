Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi's late mother. He said the LoP should understand a mother's importance and that he would have stopped such comments at his own event.

'Rahul should understand importance of mother in Indian culture'

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a public programme, saying that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha should understand the importance of a mother in Indian culture, history and traditions.

"This is Rahul ji's misfortune. If I had been there or if someone had made such a comment about anyone's mother at my programme, not only Modi ji's mother, but anyone's mother, I would have tried to stop it and expressed regret," Singh told ANI here.

He added, "If the mother of this country's people is being insulted in front of Rahul ji, on his stage, and that too someone who has passed away, then Rahul ji laughing at it is unfortunate."

"Rahul Gandhi, being the LoP, should understand the importance of respecting mothers in Indian culture and traditions. He does not know the place that a mother holds in Indian culture, history and traditions," he said.

Brij Bhushan defends NSA Ajit Doval

On Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding phone tapping and his claim that the BJP had "hacked the entire system" and information from platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook was being shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh defended National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"Doval ji holds a very responsible position. The country understands his contribution. The world acknowledges his contribution, and this country cannot forget his role," he said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the role of the NSA, Singh said, "If the National Security Advisor gives information on serious issues to the Prime Minister or the Home Minister, where is the problem? If the person working for the security of the country will not share information with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, then whom will he give it to?"

On 'Adani-Ambani' remarks

Reacting to allegations that a few individuals, including industrialists, were running the country, Singh said such remarks had been made by him for a long time.

"Whenever he talks about Adani-Ambani or makes personal remarks against Modi ji, elections start revolving around those issues. The real issues do not get discussed," Singh said.

'What happened in Delhi University?'

On the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, where ABVP won key posts and NSUI failed to secure any major position, Singh said Rahul Gandhi should reflect on his outreach programmes among students.

"Rahul ji is going among students and interacting with them, but he does not have any issue to discuss. If students are accepting his views, then what happened in Delhi University? His party was completely out," he said.

On allegations of election irregularities

Responding to allegations of irregularities in elections raised by Congress leaders, Singh said, "This is their catchphrase — irregularities in every election. If there is irregularity everywhere, then how did Rahul ji win? How did he win Amethi?" he asked. (ANI)