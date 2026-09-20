Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the Chambal water project as a vital initiative for the entire Gwalior-Chambal division. He said it fulfills his late father's dream of securing long-term water supply for the region's prominent cities.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Chambal water project in Morena addresses the broader urban growth requirements across multiple cities rather than focusing on a localised area. Speaking to the reporters, Scindia characterised it as a vital initiative designed to secure the long-term water supply for the entire Gwalior-Chambal division. "The Chambal water project is a highly ambitious initiative. We have come together to inspect the project intended for the entire Gwalior-Chambal division. This project is not limited to just one city or location; it concerns the entire division. It will supply water to both Morena and Gwalior, cities where people from across the division reside," he said.

Scindia noted that fulfilling the drinking water requirements of the region had long been envisioned by his late father, Madhavrao Scindia. He further underlined that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a keen interest in the project. "It is a highly ambitious project that was a dream of my revered father. Gwalior has a growing population. Gwalior and Morena are among the most prominent cities in Madhya Pradesh, and the goal is to ensure an adequate water supply for both. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also taking a keen interest in this project," he said.

IT Park to Bridge Academia and Job Creation

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the IT Park within the engineering college campus in Ujjain is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and job creation, serving as an integrated hub for learning and career opportunities. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the facility will provide education and employment opportunities to the youth. "Our government is taking various measures regarding employment for the youth in the state; in this context, this IT Park located within the engineering college campus will provide students with both educational facilities and employment opportunities," he said.

Yadav noted that the project aligns with rapid technological advancements and ongoing industrial growth across the state, particularly with the development of the broader regional hub. "In today's era, where continuous innovation is driving various technologies and development initiatives, such factors naturally hold great significance. With the emergence of the Ujjain-Indore metropolitan region, it is essential to undertake development projects that not only provide employment to the youth and showcase the quality of education in the state but also significantly enhance our performance through new technologies and innovation," he said.

He added, "I am pleased that the state government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is actively encouraging such initiatives. All these projects are progressing within the stipulated timeframes."