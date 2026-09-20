DMK MP Tiruchi Siva flagged off a helmet awareness bike rally in Tiruchirappalli. A separate 'Physiothon 2026' rally was also organised to raise awareness on stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer prevention for World Physiotherapy Day.

Helmet Awareness Rally

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva on Sunday flagged off a helmet awareness bike rally organised by the Goverment Periyar College Alumni Association in Tiruchirappalli. The rally, aimed at creating awareness on road safety and the importance of wearing helmets, commenced from the entrance of Tiruchirappalli Railway Junction and proceeded to Periyar College. More than 500 two-wheeler riders participated in the rally, urging motorists to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

Physiothon for Health Awareness

Earlier today, an awareness rally was organised in Tiruchirappalli to highlight the importance of physiotherapy and promote awareness about stroke, cardiovascular diseases and cancer prevention. The “Physiothon 2026 – World Physiotherapy Day Awareness & Delta Free Cancer Zone Rally” was organised jointly by the Delta Cancer Foundation and the Tiruchirappalli branch of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. World Physiotherapy Day is observed on September 8, but the association said the awareness campaign will run throughout this month.

The rally commenced from Students Road in Tiruchirappalli, with doctors, physiotherapists, students, healthcare workers, patients, their family members and members of the public participating. Children with disabilities, elderly people affected by stroke and children also took part enthusiastically in the rally and helped spread awareness about the importance of physical activity and physiotherapy.

Focus on Prevention and Lifestyle

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balachandar, President of the Tiruchirappalli branch of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, said the five-kilometre awareness walk was organised to educate the public on ways to prevent stroke and cardiovascular diseases. He said the event was being organised for the second consecutive year. Last year, the rally was held with the theme of “Healthy Ageing”.

“Blood pressure, unhealthy dietary habits and lack of physical activity are among the important risk factors that need attention. By adopting lifestyle changes, maintaining a balanced diet, controlling salt intake and engaging in regular physical activity, several risk factors can be reduced,” he said. (ANI)