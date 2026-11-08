Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited Gujarat to celebrate Diwali with Indian Navy personnel, reviewing operational readiness and infrastructure plans while honoring the dedication of troops serving away from their families.

Navy Chief Celebrates Diwali with Troops in Gujarat

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the Indian Navy in Gujarat, where he celebrated Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations, according to the Indian Navy.

During the visit, the Navy Chief reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of various naval units located in the state. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations.

Review of Operational Readiness

During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state of Gujarat. The occasion provided the CNS an opportunity to celebrate #Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy. #IndianNavy #DutyHonourCourage — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 8, 2026

Sharing details of the visit, the Indian Navy on X said, "Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations. During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state of Gujarat."

Acknowledging Personnel Dedication

The visit also provided an opportunity for the Navy Chief to interact with personnel serving at forward-deployed locations and acknowledge their commitment and dedication while being away from their families during the festive season.

"The occasion provided the CNS an opportunity to celebrate #Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy," the post added. (ANI)

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