Parliament tackles electoral reforms and Delhi's severe air pollution, with a Congress MP demanding a 'Beijing-style' clean air plan. The government also reported that 5G services have been rolled out across 99.9% of the country's districts.

Electoral Reforms Discussed in Parliament

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on electoral reforms a day after it concluded in Lok Sabha. AIADMK M Thambidurai completed part of his speech on Thursday and is expected to resume it on Monday. The discussion on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha was intense and sharp and lasted two days. Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the debate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government Updates on 5G and Telecom Connectivity

Answering queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Communications and Rural development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that 5G services have been rolled out in all States/ UTs across the country and presently it is available in 99.9% of the districts in the country. As of October 31, 2025, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have installed 5.08 Lakhs 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) across rural and urban area of the country.

He said in a written reply that to reduce call drops and improve internet connectivity in underserved areas, Government has taken several initiatives. This includes BharatNet project for providing broadband connectivity in Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages, scheme for providing mobile services in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and in Aspirational Districts and 4G Saturation scheme to provide 4G mobile coverage in all uncovered villages. He said more than 31 Lakh Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed across the country. These telecom infrastructure are being deployed by private TSPs as well as State-led service providers. Further, telecom infrastructure are being shared by private and State-led service providers based on techno-commercial feasibility.

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Raised in Parliament

The issue of air pollution in Delhi figured in both Houses of Parliament. Congress MP Manickam Tagore called for a Beijing-style clean air plan to tackle Delhi's severe pollution, warning that millions are at risk from the deteriorating air quality.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Tagore said, "Delhi is breathing toxic acidic gas. Children are missing school, workers cannot stand outdoors, and hospitals are overflowing with respiratory and cardiac cases. People are not suffering; they are choking. What is the government's response?"

He criticised the Delhi government for "no strict enforcement, no clean year plan, no accountability," accusing authorities of resorting to "cosmetic gimmicks' such as spraying water near monitoring stations to manipulate air quality numbers. "Please wake up, sprinkling water around stations won't save children's lives. Managing numbers is not the same as managing pollution," Tagore said.

Congress MP Demands 'Beijing-Style' Clean Air Plan

Highlighting the need for decisive action, Tagore demanded a Beijing-style clean air emergency plan for Delhi. "Mandatory installation of Flue-Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems in all thermal plants within 12 months, without any further extensions; the need for 50% electrification of public buses in the National Capital Region within two years, supported by a nationwide expansion of EV charging infrastructure; authorities to conduct real industrial inspections with third-party monitoring and shutdowns for violators; 24/7 desk monitoring and strict penalties for construction-related violations; setting up a Central NCR clean air war room to report daily on actions taken, rather than only publishing AQI numbers; and a national clean air roadmap with measurable targets overseen by an independent compliance authority," he said.

Tagore warned that, year after year, excuses such as wind, stubble burning by farmers, and neighbouring states are cited, while enforcement responsibilities are ignored. He urged the government to act decisively to protect public health and implement concrete measures to reduce pollution levels in Delhi. (ANI)