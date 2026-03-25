Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a mass Kanya Pujan, calling Navratri a celebration of divine feminine power. He said such events reinforce values like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and strengthen respect for women in society.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a mass Kanya Pujan ceremony held at the Sanatan Dharma Temple.

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On this occasion, he extended his greetings to the people of the state on the festival of Chaitra Navratri and said that it is not merely a festival of faith, but a grand celebration of the worship of divine feminine power through devotion, faith, and cultural values.

Kanya Pujan a Celebration of Divine Feminine Power

He described the worship of 1,100 young girls as extremely auspicious and appreciated the organising committee for the initiative. He said that such events play an important role in strengthening respect for women in society and reinforcing values like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."

The Chief Minister stated that in Indian culture, a girl child is regarded as a manifestation of the divine goddess, and scriptures also accord them a highly honourable place, emphasising that daughters, through their values, affection, and sacrifices, contribute to building a strong and prosperous society and serve as carriers of rich cultural traditions.

Government Schemes for Girl Empowerment

He said that on this sacred occasion, society must pledge to ensure every girl's right to education, safety, and respect. CM Dhami further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the central and state governments are continuously working toward the empowerment of girls.

Various initiatives have been implemented, including scholarships, distribution of bicycles to girls upon entering Class 9, financial incentives upon passing Class 12, and 30% horizontal reservation in government jobs.

He also mentioned that financial assistance of Rs 61,000 is being provided for the mass marriage of daughters of registered construction workers, and up to Rs 55,000 for individual marriages. Additionally, grants of up to Rs 50,000 are being provided as marriage assistance to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the economically weaker sections.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is committed to empowering girls at every stage--from birth to education, health, and employment--through schemes such as Nanda Gaura Yojana, Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Kit Yojana, and nutrition programs.

A Pledge for Every Girl Child

He said that the nine days of Navratri are not limited to rituals and prayers, but also offer an opportunity for self-purification, service, humility, and social responsibility. Kanya Pujan, he noted, symbolises service, compassion, and humility along with tradition. He urged all citizens to take a pledge to protect, educate, and support every girl so that the true spirit of this ritual is realised.

On this occasion, he also visited a Gurudwara in Premnagar and offered his prayers.