Navratri 2022: IRCTC announces special Durga Puja menu for travellers in eastern region; know details here

This is the latest offering from the Rail PSU, which began offering 'Vrat Navratri' special thalis last year for passengers fasting during the festival. According to officials, this year, passengers will be offered meals without onion or garlic en route to their destination during Navratri.

Passengers travelling in the country's eastern region will be able to gorge on sumptuous Bengali cuisine for the first time, with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) serving a special Durga Puja menu on board trains, according to officials.

The menu will be available in approximately 70 trains passing through West Bengal's Howrah, Sealdah, and Asansol stations and Jharkhand's Jasidih Junction, which have IRCTC's e-catering facility, the official added.

According to officials, passengers can book meals and have them delivered to their seats by dialling 1323.

The Pujo menu includes a Mutton Thali and traditional Bengali dishes such as Luchi (puri), Pulao, Alu Posto (potato with poppy seeds), Chicken and Fish Thalis. A fish fry, Kolkata Biriyani, and Rosogolla are among the other items on the menu.

To avail of this offer, passengers must place an order by dialling 1323. According to officials, IRCTC will provide this service at 400 stations, with the initial price of IRCTC's food menu starting at Rs 99.

Among the appetisers are 'Aloo Chaap and Sabudana Tikki.' Sabudana Khichdi and Paneer Makhmali are served with parathas as the main course. According to officials, other food items such as Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichri Navratri Thali are also available.

Since last year, the IRCTC has provided occasion-specific meals to passengers on board their trains.

(With inputs from PTI)

