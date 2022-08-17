Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways new ticket rule: IRCTC asks passengers to pay full amount for kids below 5 years

    Under the Indian Railways latest ticket rule, IRCTC will charge the ticket booking amount for travellers with kids below 5 years only when booking a full berth under the kids name. A quick check on the IRCTC website reveals that full fare has to be paid by passengers for kids between 1-5 years of age.
     

    Indian Railways new ticket rule IRCTC asks passengers to pay full amount for kids below 5 years gcw
    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    The national transporter has silently updated the ticket booking rules on the IRCTC website under which, travellers with kids below 5 years have to pay full fare for ticket booking. Children under the age of five formerly qualified for free tickets from Indian Railways. However, Indian Railways and IRCTC have altered the booking requirements by including baby seats on the trains. According to a quick search on the IRCTC website, customers must pay the entire cost for children between the ages of 1 and 5 years old. However, choosing a berth with an infant seat is required to receive free transportation for children.

    Indian Railways recently introduced infant berths to the Lucknow Mail's AC third bogie, which was well-received by online users. The railroads now offer seats to children under the age of five when they purchase tickets through IRCTC and Railway Reservation kiosks located at the stations. Only tickets for youngsters between the ages of 5 and 11 were formerly permitted.

    Age 0-4 years: Free of cost for kids if you select Infant berth/ Infant with no berth depending on the train. Else pay the full charge if berth is taken
    Age 5-11 years: Full charge if you select the whole berth, half price if you select a child seat without berth
    Age 12 years onwards: Full charge for everyone

    According to the law, only the entire ticket must be paid to the Railways if you are booking a full berth for a child between the ages of 5 and 11. You just have to pay half the ticket price if you don't reserve a complete berth. However, the Passenger Reservation System does not offer the option to decline a kid berth after filling out the names of children between the ages of one and four years for children under the age of five.

    The new ticket requirements have already been implemented on the IRCTC website, despite the fact that Indian Railways and IRCTC have not made any official announcements regarding the issue.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 2:33 PM IST
