Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drunk Swedish flyer molests IndiGo air hostess, assaults co-passenger; held in Mumbai

    As the air hostess protested, Westberg stood up from the seat and molested the Indigo staff in front of other passengers, the woman told the Mumbai Police. The air hostess accused that the man later abused the staff and other passengers.

    Drunk Swedish flyer molests IndiGo air hostess, assaults co-passenger; held in Mumbai AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Mumbai Police has arrested a 63-year-old Swedish national for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old cabin crew on board in his inebriated state on an Indigo Airlines flight from Bangkok to Mumbai.

    It is reportedly said that the passenger, identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg, also assaulted a co-passenger and created a ruckus mid-air on the 6E-1052 Indigo Flight. According to various reports, Westberg misbehaved with the air hostess while serving meals.

    Also read: Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates

    The drunk passenger reportedly started behaving unruly when the flight attendant informed him that there was no food on board. The accused agreed to take a chicken dish and when the air hostess approached him with the POS machine to make the payment, on the pretext of swiping the card, he held the air hostess's hand inappropriately.

    As the air hostess protested, Westberg stood up from the seat and molested the Indigo staff in front of other passengers, the woman told the Mumbai Police. The air hostess accused that the man later abused the staff and other passengers.

    The accused was arrested on arrival at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday. He was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was granted bail, news agencies reported.

    Also read: Ram Navami violence: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters

    This was the eighth unruly flyer arrest in India in the last three months and the fifth incident of molestation onboard registered between 2017 and 2023.

    On Sunday, a drunk male vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an IndiGo Guwahati-Delhi flight. The incident was flagged on Twitter by Bhaskar Dev Konwar, whose bio identifies him as a 'senior counsel practicing at the Gauhati High Court', who himself drew flak for hailing the shocking event as an example of 'girl power'.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode; Cars in parking area blazed anr

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode; Cars in parking area razed

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates AJR

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates

    Ram Navami violence: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters AJR

    Ram Navami violence: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks anr

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode; Cars in parking area blazed anr

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode; Cars in parking area razed

    Indians among eight migrants found dead near Canada border

    Indians among eight migrants found dead near Canada border

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates AJR

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting RBA

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting

    Ram Navami violence: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters AJR

    Ram Navami violence: BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon