Drunk Swedish flyer molests IndiGo air hostess, assaults co-passenger; held in Mumbai

In a recent development, the Mumbai Police has arrested a 63-year-old Swedish national for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old cabin crew on board in his inebriated state on an Indigo Airlines flight from Bangkok to Mumbai.

It is reportedly said that the passenger, identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg, also assaulted a co-passenger and created a ruckus mid-air on the 6E-1052 Indigo Flight. According to various reports, Westberg misbehaved with the air hostess while serving meals.

The drunk passenger reportedly started behaving unruly when the flight attendant informed him that there was no food on board. The accused agreed to take a chicken dish and when the air hostess approached him with the POS machine to make the payment, on the pretext of swiping the card, he held the air hostess's hand inappropriately.

As the air hostess protested, Westberg stood up from the seat and molested the Indigo staff in front of other passengers, the woman told the Mumbai Police. The air hostess accused that the man later abused the staff and other passengers.

The accused was arrested on arrival at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday. He was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was granted bail, news agencies reported.

This was the eighth unruly flyer arrest in India in the last three months and the fifth incident of molestation onboard registered between 2017 and 2023.

On Sunday, a drunk male vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an IndiGo Guwahati-Delhi flight. The incident was flagged on Twitter by Bhaskar Dev Konwar, whose bio identifies him as a 'senior counsel practicing at the Gauhati High Court', who himself drew flak for hailing the shocking event as an example of 'girl power'.