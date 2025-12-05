The DGCA has suspended its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders to tackle IndiGo flight disruptions. The Civil Aviation Ministry aims to restore normal services soon, prioritizing passenger safety, convenience, and offering support.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday placed its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders in abeyance to help stabilise the situation and minimise passenger inconvenience, in response to the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of IndiGo Airlines, an official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs."

Service Restoration Timeline

In addition, several operational measures have been implemented to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced. "Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," Ram Mohan Naidu added.

Passenger Support Measures

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular, accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from home. In the event of any flight cancellations, airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without passengers needing to request them. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided with hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines.

"Special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and differently abled. They will be provided with lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Furthermore, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights," he added.

Real-Time Monitoring and Coordination

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24x7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) that monitors the situation in real time to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

High-Level Inquiry Ordered

Furthermore, the Government of India has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into this disruption. The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability where required to ensure appropriate action, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

Government's Commitment to Passengers

The Central Government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by air passengers and remains in continuous consultation with airlines and all relevant stakeholders. Every necessary measure, including regulatory relaxations as permitted by DGCA, is being taken to stabilise airline operations and alleviate public inconvenience at the earliest possible time.

"Passenger care, safety, and convenience continue to remain the highest priority of the Government of India," Naidu said. (ANI)