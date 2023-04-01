Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lawrence Bishnoi's gang sends death threat to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for anti-Hindu comments

    In May last year, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district after his security was downgraded. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the attack.

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has filed a police complaint after he received a death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the abusive threat message, the accused mentioned murdering Sanjay Raut like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi, calling him anti-Hindu.

    The suspect also mentioned that Sanjay Raut and Salman Khan would be killed. "Salman aur tu fix," the message read. On Friday night, Pune Police detained a suspect and handed him to the Mumbai Police.

    Attacking the BJP government, Sanjay Raut claimed that there was an attempt to attack him in the police station in the same manner. In August last year, Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for over six hours in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

    Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "After this government (Eknath Shinde) came to power, the security of leaders of our camp was downgraded. I never wrote a letter about this, but time and again the son of CM with goons planned a conspiracy against us. When we inform the Home Ministry about this, they call it a stunt."

    "We know the truth, but we have to keep the decorum. I informed the police about the threat. I am not scared of anyone. What did the Home Minister do? I received similar threats when I was lodged in jail," Sanjay Raut said.

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has dozens of cases registered against him. Recently, Bishnoi issued new threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan from prison reportedly over the fact that his community was angry with the actor over the blackbuck killing case as he ‘humiliated’ them.

