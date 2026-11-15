A 29-year-old woman, Tanvi Amarjeet Bhalla, died after her car crashed into a divider near Nerul's LP flyover in Navi Mumbai and caught fire. Her friend escaped unharmed as police investigate a possible route confusion.

A tragic road accident in Navi Mumbai claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman after the car she was driving reportedly crashed into a road divider and caught fire. The incident occurred near the LP flyover in Nerul around 12:30 am on Saturday, November 14. The deceased, identified as Tanvi Amarjeet Bhalla, was a resident of Kharghar. According to reports, the impact of the collision caused the vehicle to catch fire, leaving the woman trapped in a fatal accident. Her friend, who was travelling alongside her in the car, reportedly escaped unharmed. The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of late-night driving.

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Driver Suspected To Have Confused Flyover And Service Road

Preliminary information suggests that confusion regarding whether to take the flyover or the service road may have contributed to the accident. Police suspect that the driver might have been uncertain about the route, potentially leading to the vehicle crashing into the divider. However, officials have not yet established the exact sequence of events that resulted in the collision. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities examine the incident.

Police Investigate Cause Of Deadly Collision

Police have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident and establish whether any other factors contributed to the fatal crash. Investigators are reportedly examining the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's movement near the flyover, including the possibility of a navigational error. The tragic death of Tanvi Bhalla has left her family and loved ones mourning the sudden loss. The incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly while navigating unfamiliar routes and flyovers during late-night hours. Authorities are expected to establish further details as the investigation progresses.