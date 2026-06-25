A bomb threat was sent to the Navi Mumbai International Airport's website, claiming a bomb was on-site and demanding immediate evacuation. The message caused panic, and airport police have registered a case, launching an investigation to find the sender.

A bomb threat was issued to the Navi Mumbai International Airport through its official website, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said.

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According to information received, the threat was reported at around 7:20 am on Wednesday when a message was received on the website of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project office. The message, written in English, claimed that a bomb had already been placed inside the airport premises and warned authorities to evacuate people immediately. The threat message triggered concern among officials and created panic in the area.

Police Launch Investigation

Following a complaint lodged by an airport employee, the Airport Police Station registered a non-cognisable offence against the holder of an email ID and a mobile number linked to the threat. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil is conducting the probe to identify the person responsible for sending the threatening message.

Previous Threat Incident

Earlier on June 13, A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources. More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited. (ANI)