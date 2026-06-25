The keel for the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel for the Indian Coast Guard was laid at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. The vessel is one of six being built indigenously, boosting India's maritime security and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a significant boost to India's maritime security capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding sector, the keel-laying ceremony of the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Boosting Indigenous Shipbuilding

The vessel is part of a contract for six NGOPVs awarded to MDL by the Indian Coast Guard on December 20, 2023. Designed, developed and being constructed indigenously, the ships are aligned with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and aim to strengthen the country's maritime surveillance and coastal security architecture.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, underscoring the importance of the project in enhancing India's strategic maritime capabilities. An MDL representative highlighted the shipyard's commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing and timely project execution.

Advanced Capabilities for Diverse Missions

According to an official statement, the NGOPVs will be equipped with modern machinery and advanced systems, enabling the Indian Coast Guard to undertake a wide range of missions, including coastal security, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and protection of offshore assets. The project is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India's strategic autonomy while enhancing the operational preparedness of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. (ANI)