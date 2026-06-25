West Bengal Congress demands government jobs and higher compensation for the families of 11 victims in the Taratala warehouse collapse. As rescue operations continue, police have arrested five people in connection with the incident.

West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar on Thursday demanded government jobs and enhanced compensation for the families of the Taratala warehouse collapse victims, while urging the newly-formed administration to stay vigilant against the "faults" of the past. The Congress leader's remarks come in the wake of the tragic incident that has claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. A multi-storey under-construction godown shed collapsed near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

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Congress Demands Accountability

Speaking to reporters, Sarkar questioned the permissions granted for the construction of the structure and called for accountability. "Who gave permission for the construction? The compensation should be higher... and they (the victims' families) should also be given one job at some level of the government," Sarkar said.

The Congress leader pointed out that while the government is in its early days, it must take responsibility for oversight. "I want to tell you one thing: the government has crossed one month, it hasn't been long since a new government was formed. Whatever was happening during the old government's time, due to its fault, the government changed. The government should keep an eye on everything because it's a new government," he added.

However, Sarkar acknowledged the swift rescue operations conducted by various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and noted that Congress workers were also involved in the relief efforts. "The government did a rescue operation, called in every department, called in the NDRF... Every one of our workers was involved," he stated.

Five Arrested as SIT Probes Collapse

Meanwhile, five persons have been arrested in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse case that has claimed 11 lives so far, Kolkata Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kunal Agrawal said earlier today.

Investigation Details Revealed

Addressing a press conference, Agrawal stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Detective Department (DD) are jointly probing the incident. "A suo motu FIR was lodged against five individuals and others. Four persons named in the FIR have been arrested. Additionally, another individual, whose name was not initially mentioned in the FIR, has also been arrested," Agrawal said.

Providing details on the investigation, the Addl CP Crime revealed that two of the accused have prior criminal records. "Initially, it was found that a company had taken the premises on lease... Two of the accused have previous criminal records. Interrogation is ongoing. Both the DD and an SIT are investigating the matter, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the probe," he added.

Updating on the casualty count and rescue efforts, the senior official said, "So far, 11 people have died, and 19 others have been injured. Rescue operations are still ongoing." Agrawal also mentioned that the police are in touch with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding the structural aspects of the collapsed building. "We have held preliminary discussions with the KMC, but a formal letter is still awaited," he said. (ANI)