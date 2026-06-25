Gulmarg Gondola services have resumed after a month-long suspension. J&K CM Omar Abdullah reviewed the system, stating the government prioritised safety over haste and waited for a certified interim report before restoring operations.

'Safety Prioritised Over Haste': CM on Gondola Resumption

Following a month-long suspension due to a technical snag, the after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally visited the Gondola site, reviewed the functioning of the system, and assessed the safety measures in place. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the government prioritised safety over haste before restoring operations.

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Speaking after reviewing the system, Abdullah said the interim report had been received, and repair work had been thoroughly inspected. "The interim report is in. The repair work was inspected, and procedures for service maintenance were certified. When they were satisfied, we decided to resume the Gondola services. The gearbox was replaced by Cable Car Corporation on the fourth or fifth day. Had we wanted to show haste, we would have resumed the Gondola services on the fifth day itself, but as a well-thought-out idea, we decided not to show haste," the Chief Minister said.

Enquiry Into May 25 Malfunction

In June, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a five-member committee to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the technical malfunction of the Gulmarg Gondola that occurred on May 25, which left over 300 tourists stranded mid-air for several hours.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, 286 people were safely evacuated in total, with 148 rescued from one side of the system and 138 from the other as operations continued in phases.

Officials said that out of 65 cable cars, 62 were affected, while three were not in operation at the time. Of these, 52 cabins were occupied, and 10 were empty. (ANI)