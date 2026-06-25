DGP KLN Rao reviewed administrative operations and prisoner welfare at Lajpore Central Jail in Surat. He met with officials and later felicitated inmates who successfully passed their 10th and 12th-grade board examinations.

Dr KLN Rao, Director General of Police (DGP) for CID Crime and Prisons, on Thursday conducted an official visit to Lajpore Central Jail in Surat to review the facility's administrative operations and prisoner welfare initiatives.

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Administrative Review and Inspection

During his visit, the DGP held a comprehensive meeting with jail officials and staff to evaluate current law and order protocols. His objective was to provide constructive guidance and essential suggestions aimed at strengthening and simplifying administrative processes within the prison.

Following the review, Dr Rao conducted a detailed inspection of the jail's various sections and the facilities provided to the inmates.

Recognition for Academic Achievements

A key highlight of the visit was the recognition of academic achievements among the prison population. Dr. Rao awarded certificates to inmates who successfully passed their 10th and 12th-grade board examinations, recognising their dedication to learning despite their circumstances.

In his address to the successful candidates, Dr Rao offered his heartfelt congratulations, emphasising that education is the most powerful tool for self-improvement. He encouraged the inmates to remain committed to their progress, urging them to build a better future and reintegrate into mainstream society with dignity once they are released.

(ANI)