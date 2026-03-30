Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his 'outrageous' remarks on the late Biju Patnaik, questioning the MP's mental state and recalling his father's fearless role during the 1962 India-China war.

Patnaik Slams BJP MP's 'Outrageous' Remarks

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Monday slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "outrageous" remarks on the late Biju Patnaik and questioned Dubey's mental state. Patnaik said he was surprised by Dubey's statements, recalling the fearless leadership of Biju Patnaik during the 1962 India-China war.

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Odisha Leader of Opposition Patnaik expressed surprise at remarks made by Dubey noting that the Lok Sabha MP seemed to be unaware that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had placed an office next to Biju Patnaik's in New Delhi while he was still Chief Minister of Odisha to coordinate tactics against the Chinese. "I was surprised to find the outrageous things that MP Nishikant Dubey said about Biju babu (Biju Patnaik) yesterday. I don't think he knows that PM Nehru put an office next to his in Delhi while Biju babu was still CM of Odisha to do the tactics and fight the Chinese. I was very young at the time, but I remember how fearless Biju babu was with the Chinese attack and how much he did to repel it. I think Nishikant Dubey needs some mental doctor's attention for saying these outrageous things," Odisha Leader of Opposition told the media.

BJD Protest and Dubey's Clarification

MPS of the Biju Janata Dal earlier today staged a walk out of Rajya Sabha in protest against Nishikant Dubey's remarks.

Dubey, on his part, however, said that he did not make any allegations against Patnaik. "Biju Patnaik ji was a tall freedom fighter, and the BJP showed full respect to him. When Congress did an injustice to Biju Babu, Jan Sangh and BJP stood by him. I repeat that I am releasing a series on the acts of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Tell me, which allegation did I level at Biju Babu in my tweet? If anyone is hurt by what I have written in my tweets, then I can only try to make them understand."

Patnaik Condemns Attack on Woman MLA

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik also condemned an attack on the residence of a woman MLA, in Bhubaneswar. "I would like to add that a lady Member of the Assembly, Mrs Mohanty's residence was attacked yesterday in Bhubaneswar. This is not only shocking, but also democratic behaviour. Her maid was all alone at the house and was deeply insulted. On wonders what is happening to democracy when such things take place," he said.

The Controversy and a Resignation

The controversy stems from remarks made by Dubey on March 27, when he claimed that during the 1962 war with China, Jawaharlal Nehru fought the entire war with China with American money and in collaboration with CIA agents, while Biju Patnaik, then Chief Minister of Odisha, acted as a link between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru.

Dubey's comments sparked criticism from BJD leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, who resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT in protest. In his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Patra wrote, "I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about Late Shri Biju Patnaik ji as he did today in a public statement." (ANI)