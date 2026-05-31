A taxi with tourists plunged into a 500m gorge in Himachal's Chamba, killing all 8 people. The victims were two families from Bengaluru and Chhattisgarh, along with the local driver. Officials have confirmed the fatalities and are recovering bodies.

In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh, a taxi carrying tourists fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in the Pangi area of Chamba district, killing all eight people on board, including the driver.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the victims included two families, one from Bengaluru and another from Chhattisgarh, along with the local driver.

Recovery Operations Underway

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba, Vijay Saklani, said that three bodies have been recovered so far and confirmed that a total of eight people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

SP Saklani said, "Three bodies have been recovered. There were eight people. Two families, one from Bangalore and the other from Chhattisgarh, and the driver is a local."

All Occupants Confirmed Dead

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra also confirmed that all eight occupants were found dead after the vehicle plunged from a great height. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"There were eight people in the vehicle, and all of them were found dead as the vehicle fell from a great height. Our condolences are with their families," Mehra said.

Further information on the accident is still awaited. (ANI)