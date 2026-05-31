The UP government will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the family of Surya Chauhan, who was murdered in Ghaziabad. Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma confirmed the aid and promised strict action. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

UP Govt Announces Compensation for Victim's Family

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a contractual municipal job for the next of kin of Surya Chauhan, who was murdered in Ghaziabad, state minister Sunil Kumar Sharma said on Sunday.

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Emphasiging the state's zero-tolerance policy toward crime, Minister Sharma assured that every offender involved would face strict legal consequences.

"Regarding the tragic loss of life involving Surya Chauhan, the Government of Uttar Pradesh extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. CM Yogi has personally conveyed his sympathies to the family; I have been deputed here specifically for this purpose... A financial assistance sum of Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned for the family by CM Yogi... A cheque for Rs 5 lakh will be handed over to the family shortly. Furthermore, at the local level, through a collective decision involving the District Magistrate and all of us here, it has been decided that one member of the family will be immediately offered a contractual position within the Municipality, subject to their eligibility... "No criminal will be spared. Every offender will be punished and brought to justice strictly within the framework of the law...", Sharma told reporters.

Update on Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi's Murder

Addressing another high-profile crime in the district, Minister Sharma provided updates on the murder investigation of para-athlete Chirag Tyagi, confirming that the main suspect is already in police custody. "The athlete was murdered by a fellow associate of his, who has since been arrested. The perpetrator was also an athlete himself; the motive appears to stem from mutual professional rivalry...", he said.

Arrests Made in Surya Chauhan Murder Case

Meanwhile, the Khoda police station team has arrested three individuals, including the father of the main accused, in connection with the murder of Suryapratap alias Surya Chauhan, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nawab (father of the main accused, Asad), Farhan, and Atif. They were apprehended by the police team from near the Chaudhary Charan Singh Gate. According to the police, the incident was triggered by a dispute over riding a motorcycle. The police have registered a case, and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)