BJP chief Nitin Nabin will chair a key meeting on June 1 to review the Modi govt's 12th anniversary preparations. A separate meeting will be held at PM Modi's residence to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP to review Modi govt's 12th anniversary preps

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will chair a crucial meeting of the party's top office bearers at the BJP headquarters on June 1 to review preparations for programmes marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, party sources told ANI.

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The meeting will be chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, with the National General Secretary (Organisation), National General Secretaries, General Secretaries, Vice Presidents, and State Presidents in attendance. This meeting carries extra weight as it may be the last time many current office bearers sit together in this format. As per organisational rules, the BJP National President is set to roll out a new team in June. Earlier in May, the party had already announced the names of four state presidents. The full new team will be announced soon.

Meeting on Rajya Sabha polls

Meanwhile, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP's top leadership will also hold a high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Seva Teerth residence on Sunday evening, May 31. BJP National President Nitin Nabin is expected to attend, along with senior Cabinet ministers such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and other top party leaders.

According to BJP sources, an important meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled at the Prime Minister's residence this evening. The party is likely to deliberate on key issues, including the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections, with the main focus on finalising candidates for both contests.

Election schedule

The Election Commission has scheduled elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on June 18. These vacancies arose due to the retirement of sitting Upper House members between June 21 and July 19. The elections will cover four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; two in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram. The EC has set June 8 as the last date for filing nominations.