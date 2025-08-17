Naveen Patnaik recently underwent spinal surgery in Mumbai for cervical arthritis. He entered politics after his father's death in 1997, founding the Biju Janata Dal and becoming Chief Minister of Odisha.

Patna: Biju Janata Dal Chief and Leader of Opposition in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, was hospitalised in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, August 17 due to age-related ailments. According to PTI,the 78-year-old former Odisha CM reported feeling unwell on Saturday night, prompting a medical team to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas. A senior leader from the BJD mentioned that the hospital is expected to issue an official update on his health soon. Patnaik recently had spinal surgery to treat cervical arthritis at a Mumbai hospital. He had travelled there on June 20, underwent the operation on June 22, was discharged on July 7, and returned to Odisha on July 12.

Doctors at the hospital have confirmed that the 78-year-old, who has served as Chief Minister five times, is experiencing dehydration. However, his condition remains stable, and he is showing positive signs of recovery. Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader to check on his well-being.



Naveen Patnaik was born on October 16, 1946, in Cuttack, Odisha, to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik. Affectionately nicknamed ‘Pappu’ by his family and friends, Naveen began his education at St. Joseph’s Convent in Cuttack. He later moved to New Delhi and continued his studies at the prestigious Welham Boys' School in Dehradun, eventually graduating from The Doon School with a Senior Cambridge Certificate at age 17. He pursued a Bachelor's degree in Arts at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.

Although he belonged to a prominent political family, Patnaik remained largely detached from politics in his early years. It was only after the death of his father in 1997 that he entered public life. That same year, he won a by-election from the Aska Parliamentary Constituency, becoming a member of the 11th Lok Sabha.

On December 26, 1997, he established the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), naming the party in honor of his father. In alliance with the BJP, the BJD secured victory in the state elections, and Patnaik assumed the role of Chief Minister.