    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg

    The Nava Kerala Sadas public outreach programme of the Kerala government will be held in Kozhikode starting on Friday (Nov 24) for three days. Meanwhile, the district collector received a threat letter allegedly from the Maoist Wayanad Dalam.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers' public outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas have received a threat from the Maoists. The Kozhikode district collector received a threat letter on behalf of the Wayanad dalam (squad) of the Maoists. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police also stated that the handwriting was different from the previous threat letter sent in Wayanad. 

    Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPIML) issued a threatening letter to the Wayanad District Collector claiming that the Kerala government who surrendered to the monopoly capitalists and religious extremists will be taught a lesson in the Nava Kerala Sadas being held in Kalpatta. The letter came in the name of the Wayanad unit of CPIML.

    A copy of the letter was obtained by Asianet News. The letter stated that the fake Communist Pinarayi Vijayan along with his Rs one crore bus will be found in the Mananthavady river for capturing and torturing the real revolutionary communist Maoist workers. It said that the Nava Kerala Sadas will be disrupted in Kalpatta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady. Two letters with different handwritings were received by the Collector and the content was similar. 

    Meanwhile, the Nava Kerala Sadas will start touring in Kozhikode district for three days starting today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet the invited guests from Vadakara, Nadapuram, Kuttyadi and Perampra constituencies in the morning meeting to be held in Vadakara. The Chief Minister's press conference will be held at Vadakara Narayana Nagar ground at 10.30 am. Further at 11 am, the programme will be held at Kallachi Maramveetil ground and at 3 pm the public meeting will be held at Perampra Higher Secondary School ground. The Nava Kerala Sadas in Kuttyadi constituency will be held at 4.30 pm at Memunda Higher Secondary School Ground and in Vadakara constituency at Narayana Nagar Ground.

