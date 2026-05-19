Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav defended the fuel price hike as an 'unavoidable necessity' due to global crises. He also lauded Amit Shah's efforts, claiming India is now 'Naxal-free' after years of coordinated security operations.

Defending the fresh fuel hike, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Tuesday called the revision "an unavoidable necessity", attributing the spike to the ongoing geopolitical conflict and volatile supply conditions in the Gulf region. Fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

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Speaking to ANI, the Minister emphasised that the energy crisis is global and not restricted to India alone, as international crude oil markets continue to face severe disruptions. "The rise in petrol prices is an unavoidable necessity. The country is facing a crisis, and indeed, the entire world is in crisis. Given the ongoing war in the Gulf regions, a conflict that shows no signs of abating--it is only natural that oil prices would rise, and indeed, global oil rates have surged not only in India but across the whole world," Yadav said.

Yadav on Internal Security

Shifting focus to national internal security, the Bihar Minister also lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statements on anti-terror and security operations, declaring that years of coordinated efforts have successfully neutralised internal security threats. "Over the past years, under the leadership of the HM Amit Shah, and with the cooperation of state governments, continuous efforts have been made to eradicate Naxalism. Today, we can state with pleasure that the entire country has become Naxal-free due to the joint efforts of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," Yadav added.

Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free'

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met and interacted with the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and victims of Naxal violence in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "I can proudly say that India has now become free from Naxalism."

He said this was a dream for which thousands of security personnel sacrificed everything.

Shah said that for 6 decades, the country had suffered through a nightmare marked by bloodshed, underdevelopment, and a bleak future for the youth in Naxal-affected regions. Even people living in non-Naxal-affected states remained deeply concerned about the suffering in these areas. He expressed happiness that a goal which once seemed impossible within a lifetime had been achieved by the brave security forces within just three to four years.