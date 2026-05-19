Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a five-state regional agriculture conference in Puri, Odisha. The conference will focus on farmers' welfare, food security, and implementing central and state schemes for India's 140 crore population.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday noted that a regional agriculture conference involving five states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, will be held today, focusing on farmers' welfare, food security, and implementation of Central and State schemes, during his visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Chauhan was accompanied by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra as the two leaders sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities

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Speaking to the reporters after seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath, he said that he prayed for the end of the ongoing global conflict. "I prayed that may everyone stay happy, healthy and well. I also prayed for the end of the worldwide conflict that is going on. Today, we have a regional agriculture conference involving five states--Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal--focusing on ensuring food security for India's 140 crore population, enhancing farmers' income, and improving livelihood through the effective implementation of central and state government schemes. The conference will address issues like increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds, and making small farms more profitable through integrated farming," he said.

BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting

Earlier on Monday, Nabin convened a meeting of the Odisha BJP core committee at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

Expressing immense pride and excitement over the visit, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi termed Nabin's visit a historic occasion. "This is a momentous day for all of us. Our President, Nitin Nabin Ji, has arrived in Odisha, specifically in Bhubaneswar, for the very first time since assuming the office of National President," Sarangi said.

She also noted that Nabin's schedule includes a spiritual stop, stating, "He is scheduled to visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He will be actively participating in the training session organised by the Bhubaneswar District BJP unit. As the Member of Parliament for this constituency, I feel a profound sense of pride on this occasion."