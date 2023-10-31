Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details

    PM Modi went on to describe the dangers of the appeasement mindset, which can escalate to the extent of seeking legal safeguards for terrorists. This perspective often necessitates knocking on the doors of the courts, rendering the fight against terror and its sponsors more challenging.

    National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) addressed the nation on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at the iconic Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat. During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the pressing issue of the "politics of appeasement," emphasizing that it serves as a major impediment to the country's growth and development.

    He claimed that those who practice appeasement politics are unable to acknowledge the seriousness of terrorism and its adverse consequences. Such politicians, according to the Prime Minister, don't shy away from supporting individuals and groups detrimental to humanity. Moreover, they sidestep robust action against anti-national elements, neglecting comprehensive investigations into terrorist activities.

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    PM Modi went on to describe the dangers of the appeasement mindset, which can escalate to the extent of seeking legal safeguards for terrorists. This perspective often necessitates knocking on the doors of the courts, rendering the fight against terror and its sponsors more challenging.

    The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to discuss the historic decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the union territory is now free from the clutches of terrorism. The scrapping of Article 370 removed a significant barrier between India and Kashmir, permitting the region to emerge from the shadows of terrorism.

    During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's international achievements, including hosting the G20 Summit. He remarked on the global community's surprise at India's potential and how the nation's borders remain secure amidst a backdrop of global crises. He expressed immense pride in India's growth and development in various sectors, from space exploration to defense manufacturing and its economic trajectory, which is expected to lead the country to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future.

    PM Modi applauds CRPF women personnel's daredevil stunts on National Unity Day | WATCH

    As he concluded his speech, the Prime Minister acknowledged India's contributions to space exploration, defense manufacturing, and its burgeoning global tech industry, where Indian professionals are not just participating but leading billion-dollar companies worldwide.

    Prime Minister Modi's address celebrated India's achievements, touched on its pressing issues, and underscored its promising future on the global stage.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Election 2023 AAP candidate booked detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: AAP candidate detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes vkp

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu AJR

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-387 October 31 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-387 October 31 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who is Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of Maratha reservation agitation AJR

    Explained: Who is Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of Maratha reservation agitation

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Election 2023 AAP candidate booked detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: AAP candidate detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party ATG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan looks dapper at cocktail party

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes vkp

    Karnataka: Farmers stage protests in Bellary over water crisis; Cries for Tungabhadra river echoes

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu AJR

    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH vma

    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon