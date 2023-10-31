National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details

PM Modi went on to describe the dangers of the appeasement mindset, which can escalate to the extent of seeking legal safeguards for terrorists. This perspective often necessitates knocking on the doors of the courts, rendering the fight against terror and its sponsors more challenging.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) addressed the nation on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at the iconic Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat. During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the pressing issue of the "politics of appeasement," emphasizing that it serves as a major impediment to the country's growth and development.

He claimed that those who practice appeasement politics are unable to acknowledge the seriousness of terrorism and its adverse consequences. Such politicians, according to the Prime Minister, don't shy away from supporting individuals and groups detrimental to humanity. Moreover, they sidestep robust action against anti-national elements, neglecting comprehensive investigations into terrorist activities.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to discuss the historic decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the union territory is now free from the clutches of terrorism. The scrapping of Article 370 removed a significant barrier between India and Kashmir, permitting the region to emerge from the shadows of terrorism.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's international achievements, including hosting the G20 Summit. He remarked on the global community's surprise at India's potential and how the nation's borders remain secure amidst a backdrop of global crises. He expressed immense pride in India's growth and development in various sectors, from space exploration to defense manufacturing and its economic trajectory, which is expected to lead the country to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future.

As he concluded his speech, the Prime Minister acknowledged India's contributions to space exploration, defense manufacturing, and its burgeoning global tech industry, where Indian professionals are not just participating but leading billion-dollar companies worldwide.

Prime Minister Modi's address celebrated India's achievements, touched on its pressing issues, and underscored its promising future on the global stage.