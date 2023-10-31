Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Skill development scam case: Andhra Pradesh high court grants interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    During the hearing, the court emphasized, "Taking into account the petitioner's documented health conditions, and without delving into the case's merits, this Court is inclined to provide interim bail specifically to facilitate the petitioner's essential medical evaluation."

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday (October 31) granted interim bail to former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Scam case. This interim bail is valid for four weeks. Naidu's arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9, linked to the multi-crore skill development scam case, had sparked political unrest in the state.

    Many TDP leaders contended that his arrest was a politically motivated "witch-hunt," alleging that Naidu had been apprehended based on unfounded accusations.

    During the hearing, the court emphasized, "Taking into account the petitioner's documented health conditions, and without delving into the case's merits, this Court is inclined to provide interim bail specifically to facilitate the petitioner's essential medical evaluation."

    "The medical report unambiguously highlights the necessity for cataract surgery on the petitioner's right eye. Consequently, it is reasonable to grant permission for him to seek treatment at the same medical facility where he underwent surgery for his left eye," the court said.

    In a letter dated October 25, conveyed via prison authorities, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief highlighted a series of recent incidents within and around the central jail that jeopardized his safety. Furthermore, he requested security measures within the jail premises to be upgraded to match the level of 'Z+' security that he currently receives.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
