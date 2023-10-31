Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi applauds CRPF women personnel's daredevil stunts on National Unity Day | WATCH

    As part of the National Unity Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, PM Modi had the privilege of witnessing the astounding daredevilry of CRPF women personnel. During the event, PM Modi led the 'National Unity Day' celebration in Ekta Nagar and administered the 'National Unity Day' pledge to the attendees.

    PM Modi applauds CRPF women personnel's daredevil stunts on National Unity Day WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, commemorating the visionary statesmanship and unwavering dedication with which Patel shaped the nation's destiny. PM Modi also highlighted how Sardar Patel's dedication to national integration remains an enduring guiding force.

    As part of the National Unity Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, PM Modi had the privilege of witnessing the astounding daredevilry of CRPF women personnel.

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    During the event, PM Modi led the 'National Unity Day' celebration in Ekta Nagar and administered the 'National Unity Day' pledge to the attendees.

    Furthermore, PM Modi will virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Steam Heritage Special Train between Ekta Nagar and Ahmedabad today. This initiative enhances the experience for passengers traveling to visit the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, via the Ekta Nagar railway station.

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    This particular railway station serves as a crucial gateway for countless tourists from across the nation who come to witness the grandeur of this colossal monument. The Heritage Special Train adds a touch of nostalgia to passengers' journeys, making their visits to the Statue of Unity even more unforgettable.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue vkp

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: 10 powerful quotes by 'Iron Man of India' that inspire a billion

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity WATCH AJR

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India' AJR

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    Kerala News live 31 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Supreme Court to consider SNC Lavalin case today

    Recent Stories

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: Residents on high alert as officials conduct search operation in Bommanahalli vkp

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: Residents on high alert as officials conduct search operation in Bommanahalli

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look RBA

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said ATG

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue vkp

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil AJR

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon