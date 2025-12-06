Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit will be a purely economic summit. It will unveil the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, outlining the roadmap for the state to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Rising Global Summit, to be held at Bharat Future City from December 8, will be purely an economic summit, a CMO release said. He said the objective behind hosting the Global Summit is to announce the state's progressive approach and economic roadmap for the next two decades, through the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, in line with the state's ambitious goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

CM Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

The Chief Minister convened a review meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Revenue Minister Ponuleti Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy in Praja Bhavan today, with several top officials in attendance. He instructed officials to ensure that delegates have a high-quality experience at the Global Summit in Bharat Future City. Officials explained the logistics and other arrangements being made at the venue, as well as the program schedule.

Vision Document and Global Outreach

While making suggestions on finalising the vision document, the Chief Minister directed officials to prioritise including more content on the state's future growth plans. He asked officials to ensure the policy document is available digitally for public access.

The Chief Minister explained his vision for showcasing the scale and success of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Logistical Arrangements

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with other Ministers, will release the minute-to-minute schedule of the Global Summit tomorrow.

In view of the ongoing flight cancellations across the country, the Chief Minister instructed officials to consult with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to resolve any issues with respect to flights to and from Hyderabad. (ANI)