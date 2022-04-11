Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case

    The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the money laundering probe.

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quizzed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case. The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

    According to them, Kharge’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation.

    More details are awaited.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD -adt

    Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

    Cable car collision in Jharkhand Efforts on rescue stranded tourists gcw

    Cable car collision in Jharkhand: Efforts on rescue 40 stranded tourists, 2 dead

    AgustaWestland case: Summons issued to ex-Defence Secy, 4 ex-IAF officials; CBI court takes cognizance-dnm

    AgustaWestland case: Summons issued to ex-Defence Secy, 4 ex-IAF officials; CBI court takes cognizance

    Setback for Sasikala as court rejects her plea to be AIADMK general secretary

    Setback for Sasikala as court rejects her plea to be AIADMK general secretary

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Shahid Kapoor Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay drb

    KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja being backed by everyone in Chennai Super Kings CSK despite 4 straight losses - Michael Hussey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja being backed by everyone in CSK despite 4 straight losses - Michael Hussey

    Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD -adt

    Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

    Cable car collision in Jharkhand Efforts on rescue stranded tourists gcw

    Cable car collision in Jharkhand: Efforts on rescue 40 stranded tourists, 2 dead

    football Believes he is God Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique attacks Ronaldo after Everton phone incident snt

    'Believes he is God': Ex-Liverpool star attacks Ronaldo after Everton phone incident

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon