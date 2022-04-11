Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the money laundering probe.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quizzed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case. The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

According to them, Kharge’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation.

