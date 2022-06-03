Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13

    Rahul Gandhi, who had previously been summoned for June 2, had written to the investigation agency to request a delay because he is currently on a foreign tour and is expected to arrive in the country on June 5.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on Friday to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 13 for questioning in a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper after the leader requested a new date due to his foreign trip.

    Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday,  is scheduled to appear before the federal agency on June 8 at its headquarters in central Delhi.
     
    As per Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself, and she will be tested again before her appearance.

    After Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confirmed on Friday that she had also tested Covid positive and had isolated herself. 

