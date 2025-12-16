A Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case, citing it was based on a private complaint. Priyanka Gandhi hailed the order, saying the allegations against the Congress leadership are baseless.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Allegations 'Baseless'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday welcomed a Delhi court's decision to decline taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, asserting that the allegations against the Congress leadership are baseless.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the court order, Priyanka Gandhi said the party had consistently maintained that there was no substance in the case. "We have repeatedly said that the truth will emerge victorious. There is nothing in this National Herald case. The truth will come out," she said to reporters.

Court Refuses Cognisance, Cites Lack of FIR

The remarks came after earlier today, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court refused to take cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Sanjeev Bhandari.

The court held that the ED's case was founded on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and the summoning orders passed on that complaint, rather than on any FIR. It ruled that a money-laundering prosecution cannot be sustained based on a private complaint alone, noting that an FIR has greater investigative value and is a prerequisite for registering an ECIR under the PMLA framework.

While declining cognisance, the court clarified that the ED may continue with further investigation in accordance with the law. The detailed order is expected to be uploaded later in the day. The matter has been listed for January 16, 2026.

Legal Proceedings and Representation

During earlier hearings, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Sonia Gandhi, while R.S. Cheema represented Rahul Gandhi. Advocate Sumit Kumar and Advocate Nikhil Bhalla were also present on behalf of the Gandhi family. Advocate Sushil Bajaj appeared for Suman Dubey, Senior Advocate Madhav Khurana represented Young Indian, and ASG S.V. Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had earlier emphasised that the accused have a statutory right to be heard before cognisance under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Case Background

The National Herald case stems from a complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy, alleging financial irregularities involving AJL, the original publisher of the National Herald. (ANI)