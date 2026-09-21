Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a major push for cricket infrastructure, allocating 30 acres for a state-of-the-art academy in Sekerkot. An international cricket stadium is also nearing completion, aiming to host national and international matches.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the government is working with special emphasis on developing cricket infrastructure in the state, adding that thirty acres of land has already been allocated for the construction of a state-of-the-art cricket academy at Sekerkot.

“In the coming days, players from other states of the North-East will also get the opportunity to train at this academy. Besides, the construction of the much-awaited international cricket stadium is also nearing completion. It will soon be possible to organise national and international-level matches there,” he said, according to a release.

Fostering Cricket's Popularity

CM Saha said this while addressing the Annual Award Distribution Ceremony-2026 organised by the Tripura Cricket Association at Rabindra Bhavan today. The Chief Minister said that at present, the popularity of cricket has increased manifold along with other sports. “Parents are also encouraging their children towards cricket. With the joint efforts of TCA and BCCI, Tripura players are showing their talent at the national level. The government will continue to provide necessary legal and administrative support to TCA for the development of cricket in the state,” said Saha.

State-of-the-art Infrastructure Development

Regarding the development of cricket infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that the proposed cricket academy at Sekerkot can become an important training centre not only for Tripura but also for the entire northeastern region. Besides, initiatives have been taken to complete the construction of the international cricket stadium at the earliest, the release said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that it will be possible to organise large-scale national and international cricket matches there very soon. He said that improved practice grounds are also being built in places like Kailashahar, Belonia and Jirania to promote cricket at the rural level.

Celebrating Cricketing Talent

Highlighting the success of the state's cricketers, the Chief Minister specially congratulated Mani Shankar Murasingh for setting a unique example by becoming the first cricketer from Tripura to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches. He also mentioned the consistent performance of cricketer Sridam Pal and the contribution of guest players Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that cricket unites everyone, making them forget differences of religion, caste and language. CM Saha also felicitated Tripura first-class cricketer Abhijit Sarkar for his special achievements in the Duleep Trophy 2026-27.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey, TCA Vice President Upananda Debbarma, Joint Secretary Jayant Dey and other officials were present. (ANI)