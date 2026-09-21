A notice to Election Commissioner SS Sandhu was a procedural step during the electoral roll revision, the ERO for Delhi Cantt. clarified. The CEO Delhi affirmed such notices don't mean deletion and his entry has already been validated.

Clarification on Notice to Election Commissioner SS Sandhu

A notice issued to Election Commissioner of India SS Sandhu during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a procedural step after his electoral entry was identified under the category of "Discrepancy in Name" based on details in the Enumeration Form with reference to the electoral roll of the last revision, the Office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Assembly Constituency-38 (Delhi Cantt.) said on Sunday.

In a press note, the ERO sought to clarify the issue which was reported on social media. It said that as per the procedure established by the Election Commission of India (ECI), notices are being issued to electors "whose entries could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision" and whose entries have been found to have "logical discrepancies in the process of linking with the electoral roll of the last revision."

The ERO said the details, facts and documents furnished by SS Sandhu have been duly verified. His entry "has already been validated and kept in the list for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of AC-38 (Delhi Cantt.)," which is scheduled for publication on November 4, as per the ECI schedule.

The ERO also cited the Commission's instructions dated May 14, under paragraph 4(b), which state that names of "members of the judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from the fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public services, etc., earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the Draft Electoral Roll so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections."

CEO Delhi Explains Revision Process

This comes amid reports in print and social media about notices being issued to VIPs and marked electors during the SIR exercise in the national capital. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday had clarified that notices issued to certain electors during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls do not mean that their names will be deleted, while stating that no name can be removed without giving the elector an opportunity of being heard and passing a proper, speaking and appealable order. Electors receiving notices can submit their replies and requisite documents to the concerned ERO or BLO. The CEO office said the list of documents prescribed by the ECI is "only Indicative not exhaustive" and that EROs, as statutory authorities, will take a final decision on a case-to-case basis after considering available documents and the BLO's report.

Special Intensive Revision Updates and Deadlines

The disposal of notices is scheduled to be completed by October 29, following which the names of such electors will be included in the final electoral roll to be published on November 4. Meanwhile, the CEO Delhi's daily bulletin on SIR said a total of 84,263 Form-6 applications were received across Delhi between August 31 and September 19, in addition to 2,12,400 applications received up to August 30.Form-6 is used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll. The bulletin said 174 Form-6A, 1396 Form-7 and 29,705 Form-8 applications were also received between August 31 and September 19.

The CEO office advised citizens to check their names in the draft electoral roll and submit Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents if their names are missing. New applicants who attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, can also apply through Form-6. Form-8 is to be used for shifting of address or modification of existing entries. The claims and objections received up to September 30 are to be disposed of by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the latest CEO Delhi bulletin. Special camps have also been planned on September 20 and 27 at all polling station locations, where citizens can avail electoral services. (ANI)