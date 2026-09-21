Senior journalist Payal Mehta (46) died in Mumbai on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi remembered her as a hardworking journalist and extended condolences. Union Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge also mourned her untimely demise.

Senior journalist Payal Mehta (46) died in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. Mehta was visiting the city when she reportedly started feeling uneasy around 2 AM. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died before treatment could begin.

As a figure known for her work at the national level, she received condolences from across the political spectrum.

Political Leaders Mourn Untimely Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her as a hardworking journalist who "remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting." "Beyond her work, she will be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched so many lives. Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," said PM Modi on X. Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting. Beyond her work, she will be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched so many lives. Her sudden and… pic.twitter.com/4uG7MmzGol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2026

In an X post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that her demise was a loss for the field of journalism. "A thorough professional, committed to sharing every detail of information about an issue with her readers and viewers, and a person with a warm personality, was what defined her. The untimely passing of such a talented and hardworking journalist is an irreplaceable loss to the field of journalism," Shah said, extending condolences to her family and friends.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said her demise was saddening. "My sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues," he said in a post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called her "a hardworking and diligent journalist" who covered Parliament with a keen understanding of public affairs. "Her untimely passing is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was shocked at the "sudden passing", adding that "she leaves behind many grieving friends, who will miss her warmth and vivaciousness."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled his long association with her. "I have known her for a long time. She was full of life and brought an infectious energy to everything she did," he said in a post on X.

"Yet for all her dedication to her work, what stood out most was how deeply she valued her relationships," Sarma said. "My deepest condolences to her family; I pray they find the strength to navigate this difficult phase. Prayers for her sadgati. Om Shanti. (ANI)