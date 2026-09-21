The BJP conducted a 'National Social Media Workshop' in New Delhi, attended by key leaders including Nitin Nabin and BL Santosh. Discussions centered on countering Congress falsehoods, promoting PM Modi's work, and boosting digital outreach.

Bharatiya Janata Party's 'National Social Media Workshop' was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Social Media Convener Deepak Mhaske, National Social Media Co-Conveners Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt, and Arun Yadav.

Social media conveners and co-conveners from all states attended the workshop on Sunday. This was the first meeting held with state social media conveners following the announcement of Nitin Nabin's new team.

Key Agenda and Strategic Discussions

According to party sources, discussions during the workshop focused on countering falsehoods spread by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress via social media, taking PM Modi's work to the masses, and matters related to membership drives. Additionally, deliberations were held on making public outreach more effective through digital platforms and expanding the organization's digital goals and principles.

BL Santhosh emphasised the need to further strengthen the party's cadre and digital presence.

Leadership Guidance and Workshop Outcomes

During the workshop, which lasted from 10 AM to approximately 7 PM, BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with all social media conveners and co-conveners, discussing introductions and future strategies.

Social Media Convener Deepak Mhaske stated that the workshop helped make public outreach via digital platforms more effective, gave a new direction to the organization's digital efforts, and facilitated in-depth discussions on the roadmap ahead.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and senior organisational leaders shared their views on several key topics during the event.

The workshop proved significant in reinforcing the resolve for public service through the synergy of organisation, communication, and technology, while also providing valuable new insights and perspectives. (ANI)