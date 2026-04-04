Nine members of the same family died after their car fell into a water-filled well in Nashik, Maharashtra. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while the family was returning from an event. Police have launched an investigation.

A car plunged into a water-filled well in the Shivaji area of Nashik on Friday night, killing nine members of the same family. The victims were returning home from an event when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall into the well.

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Police Investigation Initiated

The Maharashtra Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)