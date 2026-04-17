Dr Jitendra Shelke, a close aide of Nashik godman Ashok Kharat, died in a fatal highway crash after his car hit a parked trailer. His wife and son were injured. Shelke was linked to Shivnika Trust, which is under probe over allegations against Kharat, including sexual abuse and financial misconduct. Political leaders have raised concerns.

A close aide of Maharashtra'sNashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat died in a road accident on Friday. The victim, Dr Jitendra Shelke, lost his life after his car crashed into a parked trailer on a highway. The impact was very strong. The car got stuck deep inside the trailer from the back. Dr Shelke died on the spot.

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His wife and son were seriously injured in the accident. They were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The family was travelling to Sambhajinagar when the incident happened, according to a report by India Today.

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Link to Shivnika Trust and Kharat

Dr Shelke was the Vice President of Shivnika Trust and had been a close associate of Ashok Kharat for many years. He was known to play an important role in land deals linked to the trust.

The trust has been under the scanner after several allegations against Kharat came to light. These include claims of sexual exploitation, financial wrongdoing, and illegal land deals.

Officials have been investigating these matters, but Dr Shelke had not yet been questioned before his death.

The sudden death has triggered strong reactions from social activists and political leaders.

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Sushma Andhare from Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed concern over the incident. She said, “The news of Jitendra Shelke’s death is shocking. Many people had expressed concerns earlier that Kharat or his close associates might be in danger.”

She added that the accident raises serious questions and may support earlier fears expressed by some people.

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In a post on X, she also said that such concerns are now becoming more visible after the incident.

An MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, Rohit Pawar also reacted strongly. He wrote on X, "The death of Jitendra Shelke, the associate of Shivnika Institute's Vice President and Bhondu Ashok Kharat, in a tragic accident is extremely shocking. One can't help but suspect whether this accident was orchestrated so that Bhondu's other unrevealed misdeeds don't come to light and no one gets into trouble over them. A thorough investigation of this accident must be conducted. Moreover, since many matters are likely to surface in the inquiry into Bhondu Kharat as well, his safety must also be ensured."

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ED probe into Kharat continues

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has launched a money-laundering probe against Ashok Kharat and his associates.

The agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on multiple FIRs filed in Nashik and other cities.

Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’ Kharat, was arrested last month after a married woman accused him of repeated rape over three years.

Serious allegations against the godman

Police have said that Kharat allegedly used rituals and claims of divine powers to control and exploit victims. A 35-year-old woman has accused him of drugging and abusing her between November 2022 and December 2025.

So far, at least three women have come forward with complaints of sexual abuse. Officials believe more victims may speak up as the investigation continues.

Apart from these charges, Kharat is also accused of cheating, land grabbing, and illegal property deals.

He is also booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

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Investigation still ongoing

Authorities have said that the investigation into both the accident and Kharat’s activities is ongoing.

The ED is focusing on tracing properties linked to Kharat and checking if they were acquired through illegal means. At the same time, police are continuing their probe into the serious criminal charges against him.

Dr Shelke’s sudden death has added a new layer to an already sensitive case. While officials have not linked the accident to the investigation, political comments and public reactions have raised fresh questions.

For now, authorities are urging caution and waiting for full facts to emerge.