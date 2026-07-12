Former MP Minister Narottam Mishra was denied a BJP ticket for the Datia bye-election, sparking protests by his supporters. Mishra, who lost the seat in 2023, was replaced by Ashutosh Tiwari and has pledged to support the party's decision.

After being denied the BJP ticket from the Datia Assembly constituency, former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reached Delhi on Sunday to meet the party's senior leadership. Mishra, who contested from the Datia seat in the 2023 Assembly elections but lost, was replaced by Ashutosh Tiwari as the BJP's candidate for the upcoming bye-election. Mishra will attend Ashutosh Tiwari's nomination filing on Monday. Tiwari will face Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh in the electoral contest.

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Supporters Protest in Datia

Following the BJP's decision to deny Mishra a ticket, his supporters protested in Datia on Saturday, where demonstrators blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours. Eight police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting, and traffic movement across four districts was affected during the protests.

'I have no resentment': Narottam Mishra

Mishra had earlier said he would support the BJP candidate and attend Tiwari's nomination. "We will convince the workers. These are our workers, our own people. Everyone will agree. I have no resentment toward anyone. Who's saying to change it (party)? I didn't say anything. I'll do whatever the party says. I have no resentment toward anyone. I will attend his nomination. I will discuss it with everyone. I am not angry with anyone," Mishra had told reporters.

Congress Candidate Reacts

Speaking to ANI, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh acknowledged that Narottam Mishra could be a big challenge for him, but the present BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was "nothing". "There is a lot of difference. He (Narottam) was a very big challenge. This one is nothing. He will get as many votes as possible based on the party's strength, the government's strength, and the administration's strength. He will get some good votes when all these forces are applied. The administration will be used, the government will be used, money will be distributed," he said.

"The people in the villages wouldn't even have heard his (Ashutosh) name. He has never even gone to the villages in the Datia assembly constituency," Ghanshyam Singh said.

Datia Bypoll Schedule

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution.

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3. (ANI)