A couple from Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district, identified as AC Thomas and Loveni Thomas, were among 15 Indian tourists who lost their lives after their tourist boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday.

Kerala Couple Dies in Vietnam Boat Tragedy

A couple from Kottarakkara in Keralam's Kollam district were among the Indian tourists who lost their lives after a tourist boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The deceased, identified as AC Thomas and his wife Loveni Thomas, had travelled to Vietnam last week for a trip. Their family members said they received the information about the tragic incident on Saturday and are awaiting the return of their bodies.

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Speaking about the incident, Nelson D Thomas, a relative of the deceased couple, said the family was left shocked after receiving the news of their death. "AC Thomas and his wife went for a trip last week to Vietnam. Yesterday, we got the news at 2 PM that nearly 15 people passed away. Everyone was very shocked as they were very good people and everyone loved them. We got a message next day that their bodies will come tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Family Awaits Mortal Remains

Thomas's brother Varghese said the family was initially informed that the situation was serious before they came to know that both had died in the accident. He said the Indian Embassy and the tour coordinator had contacted them regarding the incident. "Around 2 pm yesterday, we received a call from the Indian Embassy. The tour coordinator who had taken them on the trip also contacted us. Initially, we were only informed that the situation was serious. Later, after speaking to a person who was there, we came to know that both of them had passed away. We are expecting the bodies to be brought back tomorrow evening. The Chief Minister and others have been in touch with us and have extended their support," Varghese said. The family said they are receiving support from the state government and are waiting for the mortal remains of the couple to be brought back to Keralam.

15 Indian Tourists Killed

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. The Embassy of India in Vietnam, in a list of the deceased, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam died in the speedboat tragedy.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

According to the news report, nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene after spotting the capsized vessel. A boat owner involved in the rescue operation said his vessel reached the site within about five minutes, but rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned speedboat, VN Express reported. By Saturday late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore.21 people survived, while 15 others, comprising two women and 13 men, were confirmed dead, VN Express reported. (ANI)