Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel planted trees in Gandhinagar under the AMC's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign, reinforcing the 'Hariyali Lok Sabha' resolve to make the constituency greener through public participation.

Mission Five Million Trees Campaign

Under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign, launched to make the city greener and more environmentally friendly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel planted trees on Sunday at an AMC plot near Applewood, reaffirming the resolve of 'Hariyali Lok Sabha - Gandhinagar Lok Sabha'.

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According to Gujarat CMO, the programme reinforced the resolve to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency greener, cleaner, and more environmentally sustainable.

Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to increasing the city's green cover, promoting environmental conservation through public participation, and ensuring a clean and safe environment for future generations.

The AMC's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign has emerged as a significant initiative to increase the city's green cover, maintain ecological balance, and create public awareness about tree plantation and tree conservation, the press release stated.

The leaders at the event also appealed to citizens to plant more trees and nurture them, urging everyone to participate in making the resolve of 'Hariyali Lok Sabha - Gandhinagar Lok Sabha' a success through public participation.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, City BJP President Prerak Shah, MLAs Amit Thaker and Babubhai Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials and office bearers of the Corporation, and a large number of citizens.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover.

The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)