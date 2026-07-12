AAP's Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the BJP, saying those opposing 'Sundarkand' have 'demonic tendencies.' The BJP retaliated, with its Delhi chief Harsh Malhotra calling Kejriwal a 'political Hindu' and his religious outreach a 'charade'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that those opposing the recitation of the 'Sundarkand' possess "demonic tendencies". "Lord Rama had said - 'In Kaliyuga, people with demonic tendencies will oppose the recitation of the Sundarakanda'," Kejriwal wrote, directly responding to the offensive launched by the Delhi BJP.

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This comes amid a brewing political war of words over Kejriwal's religious outreach, which the BJP described as a "political gimmick". Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia, participated in a Sundarkand Path held at Japanese Park in Rohini. The Sunderkand Path, led by Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders, is part of a campaign against the allegations of donation theft at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Betraying Lord Ram

During a press conference today, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on the BJP while accusing the ruling party of using "Raam Naam" to garner votes. He said that the BJP has "betrayed Lord Ram". He also demanded that the "thieves" and "decoits" behind the Ram Mandir donation theft row must be punished and hanged.

BJP Dismisses AAP's Outreach as 'Theatrics'

However, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra earlier launched a scathing attack on the AAP supremo, labelling him a "political Hindu" and dismissing the party's 'Sundarkand Path' as mere "theatrics" and a "charade".

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Malhotra accused the Delhi Chief Minister of using religion as a tool for political gain whenever elections are on the horizon. "Today, Mr Kejriwal is once again reminded of Lord Ram. He is a 'political Hindu.' His theatrics have begun anew. Back in January 2024, he had organised Sundarkand recitations, held once a month on Tuesdays, because the 2024 elections were approaching. Now, he has once again resorted to this Sundarkand charade," Malhotra told ANI.

Malhotra asserted the public has seen through what he termed "drama". "Lord Ram stands for truth. The people of Delhi and the country have fully understood this Sundarkand drama of yours," he said. (ANI)