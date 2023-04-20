Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2002 Gujarat riots: Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in Naroda Gam massacre case

    Former Gujarat minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among the 86 accused who are on trial in the case. Of the 86 accused, as many as 18 died in the intervening period.

    Naroda Gam massacre case: Ahmedabad court acquits all accused; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 20) acquitted all accused, including former minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi of murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting in the Naroda Gam massacre of 11 Muslims during the 2002 Godhra riots.

    Special judge Shubhada Baxi announced the verdict around 5:30 pm and welcomed outside the court by chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" by the relatives of the accused.

    The Naroda Gam massacre case was among the nine major riots in Gujarat following the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra on February 27, 2002, in which a speedy day-to-day trial was ordered. The trials were committed to designated courts, and monitored by the Supreme Court, yet the Naroda Gam case has taken years to reach a verdict.

    Former Gujarat minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among the 86 accused who are on trial in the case. Of the 86 accused, as many as 18 died in the intervening period.

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    On February 28, 2002, as many as 11 persons were killed in communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning a day before in which 58 passengers, mostly Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya, were killed.

    The prosecution and defence examined 187 and 57 witnesses, respectively, during the trial that started in 2010 and went on for nearly 13 years with six judges successively presiding over the case, said special prosecutor Suresh Shah.

    In September 2017, senior BJP leader (now Union Home Minister) Amit Shah appeared as a defence witness for Maya Kodnani.

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    Kodnani had requested the court to summon him to prove her alibi that she was present in the Gujarat Assembly and later at the Sola Civil Hospital and not at Naroda Gam where the massacre took place.

    Among the evidence produced by the prosecution is the video of a sting operation carried out by journalist Ashish Khetan as well as call details of Kodnani, Bajrangi and others during the relevant period.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case AJR

    'Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala anr

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    Lightning strikes Army fuel truck in Kashmir's Poonch district, casualties updates

    Lightning strikes Army fuel truck in Kashmir's Poonch district, 5 soldiers dead

    'AI cameras and smart card driving licenses monumental for public': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'AI cameras and smart card driving licenses monumental for public': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    Recent Stories

    Britney Spears HOT Photos: Pop Queen flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits (PICTURES) vma

    Britney Spears HOT Photos: Pop Queen flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits (PICTURES)

    Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case AJR

    'Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case

    IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH preview: Chennai Super Kings-SunRisers Hyderabad, Ben Stokes, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Chennai hopes for Ben Stokes boost ahead of Hyderabad clash

    From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs vma

    From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala anr

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon