28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

In a shocking incident from Greater Noida, a 28-year-old man, identified as Sanjay Yadav, was burnt to death after his Fortuner SUV caught fire near Kot Pul Nagla, about 100 meters off the main road. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, prompting immediate reactions from locals and police.

Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad and a real estate professional, was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle when flames engulfed the car. According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, a chaotic scene took place as onlookers and police officers attempted to rescue him from the burning vehicle. However, despite their desperate efforts, they were unable to reach him in time, and Yadav was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shocking visuals of suspicious Fortuner car fire surface

Disturbing visuals from the incident quickly circulated on social media platform X, showcasing the charred remains of the Fortuner and the grim situation inside the vehicle where Yadav's body was discovered.

Police suspect foul play, two people detained

According to reports, police officials are treating this shocking incident as suspicious, with preliminary investigations pointing towards foul play. Authorities are exploring the possibility that the fire was intentionally set due to personal enmity, given Yadav's involvement in real estate.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Yadav's family has filed a complaint, which has led to the detention of two individuals reported to be friends of the victim.

Investigators are delving into the background of these individuals and examining potential motives related to a dispute over jewelry transactions, as per reports.

ADCP Ashok Kumar said, "Last night, a fortuner car was found in a burnt condition. A person was burnt inside the car. Senior officials promptly arrived at the scene and called in the forensic team. The body was identified as that of Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. During questioning of the family, it was revealed that he had gone out with two friends and was allegedly involved in a jewelry-related matter with them. Both friends have been taken into custody. Investigations are being conducted into all aspects of the case, and legal action will be ensured."

