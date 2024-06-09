Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Narendra Modi sworn in as India's PM for third consecutive time; WATCH historic moment

    Narendra Modi begins his third inning as the Prime Minister of India. He was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at a large gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Sunday (June 9). 

    Narendra Modi sworn in as India's PM for third consecutive time; WATCH historic moment anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    In a historic moment, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. This will be the first time that Narendra Modi leading a coalition government.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government for the third consecutive term. To form a government, a party or coalition must win at least 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The NDA has surpassed this threshold, winning over 290 seats.

    PM Modi had already tendered his resignation, and in accordance with protocol, the President has summoned the largest pre-election party formation, the NDA. The NDA has demonstrated its majority in the House, paving the way for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MPs.

    This achievement comes despite the BJP facing significant setbacks in three Hindi heartland states during a fiercely contested election that was widely viewed as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

    With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi from the Indian National Congress who are the longest-serving Prime Ministers of India.

    The BJP is expected to retain key cabinet portfolios such as Home, Finance, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Education, and Culture. Names like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those being considered. Sources indicate that leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari have already started receiving calls about portfolio allocations.
     

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi sworn in as PM: Decoding his look for oath-taking ceremony in 2014, 2019 and 2024 gcw

    Narendra Modi sworn in as PM: Decoding his look for oath-taking ceremony in 2014, 2019 and 2024

    NTA chor hai NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'NTA chor hai': NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH)

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH) gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH)

    Rasmalai Ghewar matka kulfiand more: Elaborate menu for NDA MPs at BJP chief JP Nadda's dinner gcw

    Rasmalai, Ghewar and more: Elaborate menu for NDA MPs at BJP chief JP Nadda's dinner

    'I'm sorry': VK Pandian quits active politics, apologises after BJD's loses Odisha (WATCH) anr

    'I'm sorry': VK Pandian quits active politics, apologises after BJD loses Odisha (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Narendra Modi sworn in as PM: Decoding his look for oath-taking ceremony in 2014, 2019 and 2024 gcw

    Narendra Modi sworn in as PM: Decoding his look for oath-taking ceremony in 2014, 2019 and 2024

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi at NY stadium fuels excitement (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi at NY stadium fuels excitement (WATCH)

    Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who will attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan RBA

    Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who attended Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    NTA chor hai NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'NTA chor hai': NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH)

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH) gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon