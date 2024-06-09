BREAKING: Narendra Modi sworn in as India's PM for third consecutive time; WATCH historic moment

Narendra Modi begins his third inning as the Prime Minister of India. He was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at a large gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Sunday (June 9).

In a historic moment, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. This will be the first time that Narendra Modi leading a coalition government.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government for the third consecutive term. To form a government, a party or coalition must win at least 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The NDA has surpassed this threshold, winning over 290 seats.

PM Modi had already tendered his resignation, and in accordance with protocol, the President has summoned the largest pre-election party formation, the NDA. The NDA has demonstrated its majority in the House, paving the way for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MPs.

This achievement comes despite the BJP facing significant setbacks in three Hindi heartland states during a fiercely contested election that was widely viewed as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi from the Indian National Congress who are the longest-serving Prime Ministers of India.

The BJP is expected to retain key cabinet portfolios such as Home, Finance, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Education, and Culture. Names like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those being considered. Sources indicate that leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari have already started receiving calls about portfolio allocations.



